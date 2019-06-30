Down-Home Deliciousness: Big Boi Takes A Food Tour Through The Instagram-Famous Chefs Of Atlanta [Video]

Big Boi Introduces Us All To Atlanta’s Vibrant Food Scene

If anyone has some authority when it comes to picking a food spot in Atlanta, it’s Big Boi.

The Georgia legend joined Cliff Skighwalker on InstaChef to talk about the food scene in the ATL before tasting dishes from some of the most popular Instagram famous chefs in the city. They visit Chef Baul for some pork chop lollipops and mac & cheese before stopping by to see Chef Kodak, whose spinach salmon over Cajun pasta really puts it over the top.

Check out the latest episode of InstaChef down below to see a real Atlanta icon explore a widely unknown realm of the food world.