Baby On Probation: DaBaby Gets Sentenced To One-Year Probation In Walmart Shooting Case

DaBaby Gets Probation In Formerly-Dismissed Walmart Shooting

A North Carolina judge dismissed gun-related charges against DaBaby back in March after he was involved in a fatal shooting in 2018.

The 27-year-old rapper was charged with one count of carrying a concealed weapon, but the misdemeanor ended up eventually being tossed out because a key witness failed to appear in court. Following this, the State attorneys weren’t pleased by the judge’s decision, and continued to pursue the case.

According to reports from The Observer, DaBaby has now been found guilty of the concealed weapon charge on Thursday, after prosecutors secured a retrial. District attorney’s office spokeswoman Meghan McDonald said the move to recharge DaBaby was permitted by state law due to the circumstances surrounding the case.

These charges stem from a Nov. 5, 2018 incident at a Walmart in Huntersville, North Carolina, where 19-year-old Jalyn Domonique Craig was fatally shot. Even though DaBaby admitted he was involved in the shooting, he insisted the whole thing was just an act of self-defense.

The rapper claimed that while he was in the store shopping with his family, two men accosted him while carrying weapons.

According to reports from TMZ, DaBaby was sentenced to year of unsupervised probation and 30 days behind bars, but the jail sentence was suspended. As long as he stays out of trouble during the probationary period, he’ll avoid jail time all-together.