Jesus Take The Wheel: 2-Year-Old Boy Dies After Contracting E. Coli At Petting Zoo

2-Year-Old Boy Dies After Petting Zoo Visit

The family of a 2-year-old California boy is reeling after authorities say he died after contracting E. Coli.

The toddler recently visited the San Diego County Fair and was one of four children who contracted the virus after visiting the petting zoo exhibition. Officials said they’re still investigating the exact cause of the infection, but reported all of the children had contact with animals at the fair.

“Our sympathies go out to the family of the child that died from this illness,” Dr. Wilma J. Wooten, county public health officer, said in a statement obtained by GMA. “While most people recover from this illness without complications, 5 to 10 percent of people diagnosed with STEC develop the life-threatening kidney infection.”

The petting zoo has been closed down but the fair itself will remain open until the July 4th holiday.

“Safety’s all been and will continue to be our No. 1 priority here at the fair going forward,” assistant general manager Katie Mueller said. “We hope that people will come out to the fair and see all that we have to offer.”

2-year-old boy dies after contracting E. coli visiting petting zoo at San Diego County Fair. @TVMarci has the details. https://t.co/RtlOMUsMfQ pic.twitter.com/3SxBDXNGZ3 — Good Morning America (@GMA) June 30, 2019

SMH, praying for the family of that child. BE CAREFUL with where you take your children, folks.