Idris Elba And His Wife Sabrina Test Their Newlywed Knowledge With A Game Of “Mr. & Mrs.” [Video]

Sabrina And Idris Elba Play A Game Of “Mr. & Mrs.” With Vogue

Idris Elba and his wife Sabrina stopped by British Vogue this week to play a game that tests their newlywed knowledge.

Throughout their cover story in the July issue of the magazine, the two discuss why they chose to get married in Morocco, their love of travel, and how they’ve been inseparable since the day they met–but how well do they really know each other?

Watch down below as the happy couple plays Vogue’s “Mr. & Mrs.” to find out Idris Elba’s guilty pleasure, Sabrina’s favorite place, and who is the messiest around the house.