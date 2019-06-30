(Not-So) Candid Cakes: Kim K Gallivants Gluteus Maximus To Gas Up Maybach Before Larsa’s Birthday Dinner
- By Bossip Staff
Kim Kardashian West Has A Whole Gas Station Photoshoot
The paparazzi “caught” Kim Kardashian West stopping at a gas station while decked out in full makeup, a lime green dress and heels before heading to Craig’s for Larsa Pippen’s birthday dinner . Peep the chrome’d out Maybach she was whippin’ in the background.
Do you think Kim really needed a pack of gum and a fill up or was she just looking to strut her stuff for some shutterbugs?
Hit the flip for more flicks
Had to make sure the paps got her good side
Kourtney and Larsa loved it up outside of Craig’s
Larsa looks nice
