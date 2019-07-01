Poor Thang: Having A Toxic Mother Makes Blac Chyna Shed Tears In New Show Clip [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
BET Awards 2019 - Roaming Show

Source: Leon Bennett/VMN19 / Getty

Blac Chyna Expresses Sadness Over Toxic Relationship With Tokyo Toni

It’s almost time for Blac Chyna’s Zeus show to debut, and she’s still sharing her truth. In a new preview clip, Chyna reflects on just how exhausting her relationship with her mom is. Previously, she released a clip of her and Toni going HAM on each other in a screaming match.

I’m getting older, 31. Two kids. Which one’s worse? Having a mom that’s not here or having a mom that’s here and don’t give a f*ck about you?

Hit play to hear it.

#TheRealBlacChyna premieres Sunday, July 14th on @thezeusnetwork.

