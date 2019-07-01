Botched & Boujee: Danity Kane’s Surgical Sorcery Shenanigans Sparked Hilarious Chaos
- By Bossip Staff
Twitter Vs. Knifed Up Danity Kane
We don’t know what happened to Danity Kane or why they look like…that (yes, that’s really them) but we’re very concerned along with everyone else who spent the whole weekend BEFUDDLED by the once recognizable group’s surgical shenanigans.
Peep the hilarious Twitter hysteria over the almost unrecognizable Danity Kane on the flip.
