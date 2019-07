so if it starts at 3:30 i have to be there at 3:20 that means i have to leave by 2:15 which means i have to start getting ready at 12 so i need to wake up at 10 which means i need to go to bed by pic.twitter.com/pUXkKoV7dG — ✧ NAY ✧ (@naylassala) June 28, 2019

Hilarious Counting Kid Memes

And just like that we have another viral meme wave starring our fave perpetually perplexed kid/Nollywood star making calculations in the latest hilarious chapter of his steadily growing meme catalog.

Me recalling that time i spent a unnecessary $400 about 3 years ago and how i coulda used it today pic.twitter.com/UAnrEyxqGA — Darrius Malik (@DarriusMalik) June 24, 2019

