BOSSIP Exclusive: LisaRaye McCoy Talks New BET Series “Murder In The Thirst” Premiering 7/7! [VIDEO]

The 10-episode series reveals the desperate thirsts that drive people to kill. Hosted by entertainer, businesswoman, and actress LisaRaye McCoy, the series peeks into the world of money, mansions, and power… and the people who would do anything to get there. Each suspenseful MURDER IN THE THIRST brings these twisted tales to life, recreating an extravagant world of luxury and lies, and featuring revealing interviews with the people who lived through each story. From the desperate tale of former NFL player Rae Carruth to the “Pit bill in Prada,” a hot shot attorney who was stabbed to death in her Louisiana law office, the series will have viewers puzzling over every twist and turn. “Murder In The Thirst” Premieres, Sunday, July 7 at 9 PM ET/PT on BET.

We’re super excited to reveal the news that LisaRaye McCoy will be hosting BET’s new guilty pleasure docu-crime series “Murder In The Thirst” which uncovers the lengths some people will go to feed their thirst for money, power and fame.

What made you want to host Murder in the Thirst?

LisaRaye: “For the last couple years, crime shows have been a guilty pleasure for me. I watch sitting in my bed, trying to figure out who the killer was before the show is over, trying to prove that I’m right. And since I’m an entertainer I’m always looking at the production, how they did their interviews and the reenactments. So when I got a chance to host Murder in the Thirst, I wanted to add the element that I felt was missing from all the other true crime series– a real connection between the host and the viewers. I wanted you to know how invested I am in telling these stories.

How did you decide which cases to profile?

Lisaraye: All of our stories take viewers into the world of mansions and money. And then the stories are about people who are so thirsty for that luxury and power, they’d do anything to get it, even kill someone.

What differentiates this show from other true crime series?

Lisaraye: First, I’m a totally different kind of host. I’m not a narrator, I really think of myself as the viewers’ best friend, like I’m telling you a juicy murder story over a cocktail. This is a show you wanna watch with a cocktail and a girlfriend. And wait until you see it — like I said, it’s all about that world of mansions and luxury. We really bring it to life with beautiful recreations, so the series is half glamour, half drama.

What drew you to the other experts?

LisaRaye: Most of the experts we interview actually lived through the stories we’re telling. The real prosecutors and investigators, plus the friends of family of the people who were killed. And then we add this group of smart, successful women who help us understand why people are driven to murder. These women know what they’re talking about, too. Judge Faith Jenkins was a prosecutor, Danine Manette is a criminal investigator, and Dr. Paula Bruce is a clinical psychologist.

What were some of the challenges you faced bringing this show to life?

LisaRaye: It was a challenge I loved — but it was learning every case. I didn’t want to be a narrator, I wanted to be a real storyteller. Which means I had some homework to do — reading up on the cases, watching interviews, listening to 911 calls. I wanted to feel the appropriate compassion and humility telling these stories, so I had to really know them.

