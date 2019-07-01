Safaree Straaaaaait Pop Locks Into Erica Mena’s Good Graces—Ex Claims Erica’s Rocking A ‘Regifted’ 14-Carat Ring

Straaaaaaait messy—call Mona!

Safaree And Erica Mena Reconcile, Gabrielle Davis Claims Safaree Regifted Engagement Ring

Things are back to normal for a couple who went through a very brief public scandal. As previously reported “Strait” rapper Safaree embarrassed Erica Mena after texts surfaced of him allegedly thirsting after his ex Gabrielle Davis while very much so STILL being engaged.

“I am NOT getting married for the 1,000th time” Safaree allegedly wrote to Gabrielle Davis in messages as recent as May.

Now after showering Erica with roses (that she initially trashed), it looks like Safaree’s back in Erica’s good graces.

“Sorry to crush you guys in her DM’s dreams but I’m still here 😩,” he captioned a photo of himself and Erica posing in matching outfits.

WELP!

Safaree not only gave Erica roses as an “I’m sorry” gift, he also gifted her with a blinged out “E” chain and also added in another video that he and Erica are indeed getting married—and SOON.

“I’m getting married for the 1000000th thousand time. Aug 2019,” Safaree captioned a video of him and Erica sloppily tongue kissing.

Someone’s still straaaaait smitten—but there’s one issue; Gabrielle Davis recently did an interview claiming that Safaree wanted to propose to her just ONE MONTH before he proposed to Erica.

She’s also claiming that he gave Erica the same ring he wanted to give her.

