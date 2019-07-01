Safaree Straaaaaait Pop Locks Into Erica Mena’s Good Graces—Ex Claims Erica’s Rocking A ‘Regifted’ 14-Carat Ring
Safaree And Erica Mena Reconcile, Gabrielle Davis Claims Safaree Regifted Engagement Ring
Things are back to normal for a couple who went through a very brief public scandal. As previously reported “Strait” rapper Safaree embarrassed Erica Mena after texts surfaced of him allegedly thirsting after his ex Gabrielle Davis while very much so STILL being engaged.
“I am NOT getting married for the 1,000th time” Safaree allegedly wrote to Gabrielle Davis in messages as recent as May.
Now after showering Erica with roses (that she initially trashed), it looks like Safaree’s back in Erica’s good graces.
“Sorry to crush you guys in her DM’s dreams but I’m still here 😩,” he captioned a photo of himself and Erica posing in matching outfits.
Safaree not only gave Erica roses as an “I’m sorry” gift, he also gifted her with a blinged out “E” chain and also added in another video that he and Erica are indeed getting married—and SOON.
“I’m getting married for the 1000000th thousand time. Aug 2019,” Safaree captioned a video of him and Erica sloppily tongue kissing.
Someone’s still straaaaait smitten—but there’s one issue; Gabrielle Davis recently did an interview claiming that Safaree wanted to propose to her just ONE MONTH before he proposed to Erica.
She’s also claiming that he gave Erica the same ring he wanted to give her.
Gabrielle Davis told blogger Tasha K that Safaree proposed to Erica with the SAME ring Safaree bought for her. According to Gabrielle when Safaree visited her in Jamaica he had an engagement ring for her, but she said they were moving too fast.
According to Gabrielle within 30 days of their time in Jamaica, he was engaged to Erica. Tasha called the ring he gave her during that elaborate proposal “recycled.”
“In October Safaree came to Jamaica and one of my close friends told me that he had shown them a ring that he had, apparently he was planning to propose,” said Gabrielle. “He eventually showed it to me and said, “This is what you could you have had” [after] we had this big blow out. […] That didn’t make any sense, it didn’t seem genuine. If you’re really trying to start a relationship with someone I think there’s certain steps you should take.
Out of nowhere, he was engaged to someone like 30 days later—yeah, it was the same ring. He showed this ring to my homegirl and also one of my friends out here in Jamaica and I saw it too.”
There’s lots more to unpack, watch it for yourself below.
Erica’s clapped back at the claims with videos of Safaree designing her engagement ring in a jewelry store. The videos are dated October 2018 and are currently in her Insta-Story.
So far, Safaree’s silent on this latest development.
What do YOU think about the Safaree scandal getting even messier???
Gabrielle says she “can’t be bought.”
