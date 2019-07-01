Florida Crazies: Racist Homophobe Arrested For Firearm Possession And Plotting Mass Shooting Attack

Florida Man Arrested For Threatening Mass Shooting Hate Crime

Florida, Florida, Florida…you never cease to disgust us.

40-year-old Joshua John Leff was arrested for being a felon in possession of firearms and making a written threat to kill, do bodily injury or commit a mass shooting or terrorist attack according to SPLCenter.

Leff was using bigot extremist social media sites BitChute and Gab to post videos of himself paying tribute to Charleston shooter Dylann Roof, George Zimmerman, and former KKK grand wizard David Duke and post memes celebrating the murder of LGBTQ+ folks. Like most cowardly bigots, Leff was using a moniker called “Paul Atreides” in order to conceal his true identity.

Another featured a slideshow of photos of Leff posing with what police identified as a “suspected AR-15,” with Leff warning in a voiceover that LGBTQ people “live in terror of our coming vengeance.”

These are the people who 53% of white women have emboldened by electing Donald Trump as their president.

Leff’s arrest was the latest in a string of infractions in Florida that stretch back almost 20 years, including felony and misdemeanor drug offenses and probation violations. In 2009, he was charged with a felony for violently resisting a police officer in Coral Springs, Florida, and an additional felony for battery of a law enforcement officer. The officer involved, Gregory Tony, is African American. In his report he wrote that Leff was “hostile and aggressive,” and that he “direct[ed] numerous derogatory language to me.”

This guy is a top-shelf piece of s#!t. Hopefully, something bad happens to him in prison.