Clownery Costs: Motel 6 To Pay $10 Million For Sharing Guest Data With ICE

Motel 6 said the settlement will help ensure the company never engages in these practices again.

“Motel 6 fully recognizes the seriousness of the situation and accepts full responsibility for both compensating those who were harmed and taking the necessary steps to ensure that we protect the privacy of our guests,” the company said in a statement according to Bloomberg.

In the court papers filed in U.S. District Court in Arizona, Motel 6 will be required to abide by a three-year consent decree to not give guest information to immigration authorities without a warrant or subpoena and to provide training on the issue to workers.

In case you didn’t know, Motel 6 agreed in April of this year to pay $12 million to settle a similar lawsuit filed by Washington state.

U.S. District Judge David Campbell previously expressed concerns about whether unnamed plaintiffs would be willing to identify themselves to collect damages as low as $50. It’s been proposed however that the minimum compensation should be raised to $75 while increasing maximum damages to $200,000 from $100,000 for those victims enduring deportation proceedings.

