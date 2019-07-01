Clownery Costs: Motel 6 To Pay $10 Million For Sharing Guest Data With ICE

- By Bossip Staff

Motel 6

Source: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

 

See when you do clownery…

Motel 6 Ordered To Pay $10 Million For Giving Data To ICE

Motel 6 is paying a BIG bill for their shady shenanigans with ICE. Bloomberg reports that the hotel chain will have to pay $10 million to settle claims with former guests targeted by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents for deportation because of their “Latino-sounding names.” Motel 6 is accused of violating state and federal statutes with the clearly discriminatory practice.

A case was filed on behalf of unidentified victims of ICE interrogation and deportation who were targeted by the agents while staying at some 1,400 branches of the discount hotel chain. ICE banged on doors during the wee hours of the morning to interrogate hotel guests and in some cases detain them.
