So Sad: New Father Is Fatally Shot After Visiting His Premature Twins In Hospital

Father Is Fatally Shot In Reported Random Act Of Violence After Visiting His Premature Twins

A young father was tragically killed after welcoming newborn twins into the world.

According to The Courier-Journal, Tyrese Garvin was taken off life support at University of Louisville Hospital, the same place his twins were born just two weeks earlier. Garvin was shot while walking in the streets of Smoketown, Kentucky. He had just finished visiting his newborns, who were born prematurely, when he was shot by three teenagers, according to community activist Christopher 2x.

For the updated story with more details on Tyrese Garvin’s tragic death that @TobinBen reported on yesterday, see https://t.co/NMA0yMZu7T via @courierjournal — Billy Kobin (@Billy_Kobin) June 29, 2019

After Garvin was shot, he was rushed to the University of Louisville Hospital and put on life support. When family members decided to take him off, the mother brought the newborn twins from the maternity ward to Garvin’s bedside for his final breaths.

“He was just a random choice that these teenagers chose to shoot,” 2X told The Courier-Journal. “This kid was loving life, and there’s no reason for him to be shot like that.”

The Louisville Metro Police have arrested three male teens between the ages of 14 and 17, who allegedly shot Garvin.

“Tyrese was taken from us way too soon, as he was a victim of the ongoing gun and gang violence surrounding the Louisville area,” Garvin’s family wrote on a GoFundMe page they started to help raise funeral costs and medical bills. “May god bless this beautiful soul,” his family concluded in their loving tribute. “We love you Tyrese.”

Balling for a Cause, a group started to help get at-risk kids off the streets, is also collecting baby items and clothes to help the mother of Garvin’s newborn babies. Items can be sent or dropped off at the Chestnut Street Family YMCA.