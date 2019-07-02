New Music: Damar Jackson Is Back With Heat Dropping New Album “U2”

Damar Jackson Is Back With Heat Dropping New Album “U2”

Damar Jackson has just released his highly anticipated album, U2.

Hailing from DeRidder, Louisiana, Damar Jackson has become a top R&B voice, especially in the South. His new album, U2, is a follow up to his previous album, Unfaithful. With only 12 tracks, Damar was able to deliver some of his finest writing and production. Check it out here, and let us know if you’re rocking with it!