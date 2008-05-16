Excuses, Excuses
Posted by Bossip Staff
Foxy’s long awaited album “Brooklyn’s Don Diva” has been released. Here’s what ole Inga had to say about it:
“‘Unfortunately, during my incarceration, this CD was compiled without my approval. I heard this CD in its entirety, for the first time, just says ago and was devastated.
In another phase of my life and career, I would have dealt with this situation with litigation, but for the benefit of my fans and in the wake of the profound spiritual cleansing I recently underwent in prison, I made the decision to settle our creative differences amicably.’
Foxy is so confident she can re-up and bring the album back to the level of her previous releases, she promised to ‘deliver the biggest street album in female rap history.'”
Wow, sounds like someone needs a reality check, and a little more prayer. A word of advice: It’s time to start researching those retirement options – pronto.
