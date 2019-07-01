Good Googly Moogly! Ashanti Glistens In Gold Getup For Party Promoting Pretty Little Thing Partnership
- By Bossip Staff
Ashanti And Her Sister Shia Celebrate With PLT
Go Girl! Ashanti partied with Pretty Little Thing on Sunday to promote her new collaboration line with the brand which was designed by her sister Shia.
Tiffany Haddish and Michael Blackson both came out to support Ashanti.
Roshon Fegan was also seen on the scene.
Yes legs
Just beautiful
