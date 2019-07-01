For Discussion: New P&G Ad Takes On The Racial Profiling Black Men Face Everyday [Video]

New P&G Ad Digs Into Harsh Racial Biases

P&G — the corporation behind such goods as Tide, Pampers and Febreze — is taking another dive into racial topics with their new ad “The Look.”

P&G goes from ‘The Talk’ to ‘The Look’ to illustrate the unconscious bias that plagues black men https://t.co/BDWtEYlwyj pic.twitter.com/nC4GWoG7nP — Ad Age (@adage) June 28, 2019

The ad was previewed at the Cannes Lions festival and went live on their dedicated site last week. It focuses on the biases that Black men are faced with on a daily basis, from nervous looks to over-surveillance in retail stores.

“Our goal with this film is to urge people to have an honest conversation and not pretend that unconscious bias doesn’t exist,” said Geoff Edwards, a co-founder of Saturday Morning, who helped create the ad with P&G. “The film ends with the line ‘Let’s talk about the look so we can see beyond it.’ This is really a call to action for dialogue.”

You can check out the ad here, which also features the site that lays out the multiple ways Black people have experienced blatant and systematic racism from the past until today.