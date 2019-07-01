In White Folks From ‘Vanderpump Rules’ News: Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright Tie The Knot [Photos]

Vanderpump Rules‘ Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright Officially Married

Congratulations are in order for Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright, as the Vanderpump Rules costars officially tied the knot over the weekend.

After exchanging vows at the Kentucky Castle Saturday night, Brittany told PEOPLE…

“It feels amazing. We’re stronger and happier than we’ve ever been. We’ve been through a lot, but we came out on the other side. I feel like we’ve just gotten stronger and stronger.”

And Jax sounds just as excited as his bride, adding…

“We know we love each other. We know we want to be together. We’re just really excited. Just really happy with where we are right now.”

According to the site, it was a MAGICAL, fairy tale-themed ceremony…

“Taylor, 39, and Cartwright, 30, said “I do” in a magical, fairy-tale themed ceremony in front of 240 guests, including their reality show costars and Bravo-leberties like Southern Charm’s Shep Rose and Summer House alumni Lauren Wirkus and Stephen McGee. They exchanged wedding bands by Kyle Chan (the same designer behind Cartwright’s jaw-dropping engagement ring).”

Check out more photos from the wedding HERE. You already know Brittany’s massive rock is on FULL display.