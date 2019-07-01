SircieVarnado Son Of Chicago Woman Killed By Fake Cop Files Wrongful Death Suit

Sircie Varnado’s Son Files Wrongful Death Suit

The son of a black Chicago woman who was fatally shot in a local Walgreen’s has filed a lawsuit.

As previously reported Sircie Varnado was fatally shot in the face June 13 by Louis Hicks Jr., a man posing as a police officer, at a Northwest Chicago Walgreens.

Now her son Lamont Sims has filed a lawsuit in Cook County Circuit Court, alleging that Walgreens failed to provide adequate security to maintain safe premises and protect shoppers against physical harm.

The Chicago Tribune reports that the store manager who called Hickis instead of police, and Hicks were named in the lawsuit but listed only as John Doe 1 and John Doe 2.

The suit also accuses the store manager of negligence for failing to call law enforcement and for soliciting the service of someone he should have known posed a danger to the store’s patrons.

The lawsuit seeks damages in excess of $50,000.