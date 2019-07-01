Flatty Girl: Gwyneth Paltrow Bemoans Her Ironing Board Backside “My Butt Is Not Great At The Moment”

Gwyneth Paltrow Isn’t A Fan Of Her Butt

Some things are just universally acknowledged without having to be said aloud. This is one of those things, but it appears that Gwyneth Paltrow was the last to find out.

While speaking to a reporter from The Sun during her “VIP Wellness Weekenders” summit (people pay almost $6,000 to spend a few days working out with the Paltrow and her personal trainer Tracy Anderson) Gwyneth said that she had a very rude awakening about her barely-there booty.

“After months training with Tracy, I walked past the mirror naked one time and thought: ‘damn, whose butt is that?’ Then I realised it was mine! “But my butt is not great at the moment. I was just in Italy and I totally pigged out on pasta,” she says, in a slow, steady voice as I choke for air.

What a coincidence. We also choked for air upon reading this quote.

Relax, Gwyneth. You’re not the only flat white a$$ running around Hollyweird. You have tribe.