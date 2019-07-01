Congratulations! 15-Year-Old Cori Gauff Defeats 39-Year-Old Venus Williams In Shocking Wimbledon Upset

Cori Gauff Upsets Venus Williams At Wimbledon

Cori “Coco” Gauff has made QUITE an impression on her very first Grand Slam match. In an upset that will go down in history, the 15-year-old defeated Venus Williams to become the youngest person to win a Wimbledon match since Jennifer Capriati took home a W 14-year-old in 1991 according to USAToday.

Crazy. “Honestly I don’t really know how to feel,” said Gauff, who was ranked No. 313 in the world entering Monday, in a post-round interview. “This was the first time I ever cried after a match. While winning, obviously. … I never thought this would happen. I’m literally living my dream right now. And not many people get to say that. I’m just happy that Wimbledon gave me the opportunity to play.” [caption id="attachment_1749893" align="alignnone" width="700"] Source: TPN / Getty

Press play below and check what else she had to say in the post-match presser:

Congratulations!