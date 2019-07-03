Do Anything For Cuffs: Blue Bell Searches For Streptococcal-Tongued Thotiana Licking And Returning Ice Cream, Police Alerted

Blue Bell Looking To Punish Woman In Viral Video Licking Ice Cream And Returning It To Grocery Freezer

A DISGUSTING young woman is causing hysteria for ice cream lovers after doing an “ice cream licking” challenge. In the viral clip, the girl drags her dirty tongue across the top of a pint of Blue Bell ice cream and places it back in the freezer to be purchased. After a bit of digging, Twitter seemingly found the page of the alleged Blue Bell licker. User xx.asiaaa.xx allegedly bragged about the dirty deed online.

The woman has since deleted her page, but not before leaving behind evidence of food tampering, which is a felony in some states. Right now it’s unknown where the licking episode took place.

What kinda psychopathic behavior is this?! pic.twitter.com/T8AIdGpmuS — Optimus Primal (@BlindDensetsu) June 29, 2019

Blue Bell, whose now personally searching for her, claims they are working with the police to bring down the white tongue culprit. A statement from their website reads:

“We want to thank our consumers for alerting us to the incident this past weekend of a video posted to social media showing a Blue Bell item being tampered with. We take this issue very seriously and are currently working with law enforcement, retail partners and social media platforms. This type of incident will not be tolerated. We will continue to monitor this situation.”

SMH! What’s wrong with folks! Do YOU think she should be charged with a felony over this?

Hit the flip to see what people are saying.