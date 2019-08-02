Bossip Be Trippin’: Journey To Boston’s Harbor Islands, JFK’s Birthplace & Longfellow’s Plush Garden

#FindYourPark…

Here’s How You Can Explore Boston’s Harbor Islands

You don’t have to book an international getaway to enjoy a relaxing day of exploration, in fact, everything you need could be right in your backyard.

After BOSSIP’s Deputy Editor Dani Canada recently traveled to Cape Cod National Seashore with the National Park Foundation, the official nonprofit partner of the National Park Service, and L.L. Bean, the National Park Foundation’s premier partner, she traveled to The Boston Harbor Islands National Recreation Area and made some exciting stops afterward.

In case you didn’t know, there’s a nationwide rallying call to “Find Your Park”/ “Encuentra Tu Parque” and explore the knowledge available at America’s National Parks. This rallying call has lead us to adventures with Taye Diggs and Keri Hilson and places bustling with culture and amazing experiences.

This time we visited three of Boston’s Harbor Islands; Georges, Spectacle, and Peddocks. All three are just a stone’s throw away from the mainland and part of the 34 unique islands and peninsulas surrounding the city.

After our visit, BOSSIP spoke with Eric C. Smith, Senior Public Relations Representative L.L.Bean, Inc. about Boston Harbor Islands and all the ways you can explore this getaway.

See more below.

If we were to take a day trip, what are some fun ways we could explore the Boston Harbor Islands (BHI)?

Spectacle Island is the closest of the harbor islands to Boston. Just a 30-minute ferry ride takes you a world away from the city. Once you’re off the boat, gentle and accessible island trails offer 360-degree views of the sea and the city skyline you left behind. This summer, L.L.Bean is sponsoring Saturdays on Spectacle, offering free adventures all day to help you explore and enjoy the outdoors on the island, including island yoga, ranger-led hikes, and kids programs, and even hammock city to just lay back and enjoy the summer. http://www.bostonharborislands.org/event/saturdays-on-spectacle/



For newbies to the great outdoors like myself and some of our readers, what’s the first activity you’d suggest we try when exploring the BHI or any other national park site?

One of the reasons L.L.Bean supports the Find Your Park / Encuentra Tu Parque movement is to get the word out that our national parks are for everyone, regardless of your outdoor experience or ability. On https://findyourpark.com you can search by location or activity you’d like to try, from biking to birdwatching, and swimming to stargazing. Many people may be surprised just how close they live to a national park, and for every park the National Park Service offers detailed information to plan your visit. Even better, once you get there, park rangers are available to offer information and advice to help you make the most of your park visit.



Tell us more about L.L. Bean’s support of the National Park Foundation. In a time when people are more inclined to stay indoors, why does L.L. Bean think it’s important to #FindYourPark?

Americans spend 95% percent of our time indoors, but our bodies and our spirits are happier and healthier when we spend time outdoors with nature. When our outdoor time is so limited, it’s even more important to be intentional about making time to get outside. That’s why L.L.Bean is a premier partner of the National Park Foundation’s Find Your Park / Encuentra Tu Parque movement, to enable everyone in America to access and enjoy the great outdoor spaces that we’ve protected for everyone. Everyone should have the opportunity to make lasting outdoor memories with family and friends, because we believe the only thing that makes the great outdoors greater is to share it.

The Boston Harbor Islands National Recreation Area is doing more than providing family fun, it’s also impacting the local community. The Boston Harbor Islands NRA has a Community Access Program which promotes inclusion and diversity by bringing 40,000 underserved individuals to the islands and harbor annually, free of charge for their Free Ferry Day.

Free Ferry Day also takes foster children and their foster parents on a day trip to the Islands and for many of the children, it’s their first time on a boat, and their first time off the mainland.

More Bossip Be Trippin’ in Boston on the flip.