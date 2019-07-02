Twin Differences: Tia Mowry Reveals Tamera “Pops” Her Kids, Says She Doesn’t Believe In Spanking [Video]

Tia Mowry Talks Parenting Style On The Breakfast Club

Tia Mowry stopped by “The Breakfast Club” to talk about her new projects and family life. While conversing with Charlamagne over her and Tamera’s differing parenting styles, Tia explained why she doesn’t spank her kids.

“My mom, she was very, very strict, still is,” she said. “I grew up being spanked. It’s awesome and it’s great to an extent if that’s the way you want to parent, but I see it differently. If you’re spanking your kid, in my opinion, it’s because of you; it’s because of you and where you are in your head space. You’re impatient, you just want to get this done and over with whereas I feel like if you don’t spank them, then it takes more time, you have to talk to them, you have to explain. But I feel like there is, in my opinion, a better outcome because you’re explaining and you’re saying why as opposed to just hitting them. But that’s just my opinion.”

At the end of her explanation, DJ Evy added “So Tamera spanks her kids?” and Tia confirmed, “Yes, she pops them.”

How interesting!

You can peep it at the 12:00 mark: