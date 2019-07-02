Air Wacks 1: Colin Kaepernick Convinces Nike To Recall Sneakers Embroidered With Racist Betsy Ross American Flag

- By Bossip Staff

The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - Arrivals

Source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty

Colin Kaepernick Has Nike Cancel Betsy Ross Air Max 1 Release

Nike was all set to release a pair of Air Max 1’s to celebrate the upcoming July 4 but that is NOT going to happen now.

According to TheDailyBeast Colin Kaepernick saw images of the shoe floating online and called up his business partners at Nike to express his concerns over the Betsy Ross American flag that is embroidered on the back.

This version of the Stars and Stripes has been co-opted by white supremacist groups as a symbol of their hatred of Blacks, Jews, LGBTQ+ folks and everyone else who isn’t a white penis owner.

Obviously, conservative soup cookies, uncle Toms, and auntie Thomasinas who didn’t know that these shoes were being released anyway are now faux livid behind Nike’s decision to dead the project.

LMFAO! Snowflake much?

