Air Wacks 1: Colin Kaepernick Convinces Nike To Recall Sneakers Embroidered With Racist Betsy Ross American Flag
Nike was all set to release a pair of Air Max 1’s to celebrate the upcoming July 4 but that is NOT going to happen now.
According to TheDailyBeast Colin Kaepernick saw images of the shoe floating online and called up his business partners at Nike to express his concerns over the Betsy Ross American flag that is embroidered on the back.
Updated 7/2/19: After Colin Kaepernick’s intervention, Nike has officially cancelled the release of this shoe. – Celebrate the upcoming #IndependenceDay holiday with these Air Max 1s featuring the flag sewn by Betsy Ross. For a closer look at this upcoming release, tap the link in our bio.
This version of the Stars and Stripes has been co-opted by white supremacist groups as a symbol of their hatred of Blacks, Jews, LGBTQ+ folks and everyone else who isn’t a white penis owner.
Obviously, conservative soup cookies, uncle Toms, and auntie Thomasinas who didn’t know that these shoes were being released anyway are now faux livid behind Nike’s decision to dead the project.
LMFAO! Snowflake much?
