Air Wacks 1: Colin Kaepernick Convinces Nike To Recall Sneakers Embroidered With Racist Betsy Ross American Flag

Colin Kaepernick Has Nike Cancel Betsy Ross Air Max 1 Release

Nike was all set to release a pair of Air Max 1’s to celebrate the upcoming July 4 but that is NOT going to happen now.

According to TheDailyBeast Colin Kaepernick saw images of the shoe floating online and called up his business partners at Nike to express his concerns over the Betsy Ross American flag that is embroidered on the back.

This version of the Stars and Stripes has been co-opted by white supremacist groups as a symbol of their hatred of Blacks, Jews, LGBTQ+ folks and everyone else who isn’t a white penis owner.

If you’re going to tweet about the Betsy Ross Flag, make sure you include this part: “It has been appropriated by some extremist groups opposed to America’s increasing diversity.” https://t.co/k5N5bGhDut — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) July 2, 2019

Obviously, conservative soup cookies, uncle Toms, and auntie Thomasinas who didn’t know that these shoes were being released anyway are now faux livid behind Nike’s decision to dead the project.

America and the promise made in the Declaration of Independence gave birth to the greatest nation on the planet. But Kaepernick and the corporate PC police are embarrassed by the flag and that promise. Pathetic. Stand for America and the flag! #MAGA #KAG https://t.co/9zlb7WzNWY — Kimberly Guilfoyle (@kimguilfoyle) July 2, 2019

