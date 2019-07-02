Nicki Minaj’s ‘Megatron’ Mom Carol Drops ‘What Makes You’, Barbz BLESS It With Praise [Audio]
- By Bossip Staff
Carol Maraj Drops Song “What Makes You”
Nicki Minaj’s mom has been in the studio!
Ms. Carol Maraj who previously made headlines for defending her son Jelani Maraj, is releasing what she hopes will be a summer anthem. Titled “What Makes You”, the upbeat track is a dance song with lyrics about someone’s lover making them “melt” by “giving them love like no one else.”
So far, Ms. Carol’s famous daughter hasn’t posted about the single, but the Barbz are flooding their leader’s mother with praise.
Ms. Carol isn’t new to music, back in 2017 she released a video for her track “Endless.”
Are YOU feeling Ms. Carol Maraj’s Megatron tune “What Makes You”???
