Keep It: Alabama Woman Who Shot Pregnant Rival Says “Sorry”, Lawyer Files To Dismiss Case Against Victim Who Lost Baby

Lawyers Move To Have Marshae Jones’ Manslaughter Indictment Dismissed

Last week we reported that an Alabama woman was being indicted for manslaughter after SHE was shot by another woman and lost her unborn baby.

According to ABCNews, Marshae Jones’ lawyers have filed a motion to have her case dismissed on the grounds that it is complete and utter bulls#!t. Yes, that’s a legal term.

“Using flawed and twisted rationale, the State of Alabama has charged a new theory of criminal liability that does not lawfully exist,” according to legal papers filed on Jones’ behalf. “The State charges Ms. Jones with intending to cause the death of her unborn child by allegedly ‘initiating a fight.’ The State’s theory ignores the law and ignores reason.”

There will be hearing on this motion on July 9. Hopefully the presiding judge will have the good sense that God gave them and throw out the cruel and punitive charges against Marshae.

We shouldn’t even be wasting taxpayer money on this. SMFH.

Oh, by the way, the woman who shot Marshae, Ebony Jemison, spoke to Buzzfeed News about the charges and she had this to say:

“I don’t feel she should be charged with manslaughter because she didn’t go upon killing her baby herself,” Jemison said on Thursday. “But she should be charged with child endangerment or assault or something like that.” “I feel that if the baby had to be counted as a person, I don’t feel [the grand jury] is wrong for indicting her because you initially put your child in danger,” Jemison said. “But me being a person, I don’t feel as if it’s fair for her to sit in jail after dealing with her losing her child situation.” When asked if she had a message for Jones, Jemison said, “I would just say sorry and send my condolences. Because I know it’s not an easy situation to deal with. All I know is if I could go back and change the situation, I would.”

Sorry? Condolences? Bih if you don’t get yo…