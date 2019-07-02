A Lil Positivity: Steve Harvey Commits To Covering Tuition For 8 Students At His Alma Mater
Steve Harvey is giving back to the youth who are following in his footsteps–at least as far as their choice in college is concerned.
The talk show host is going to cover the tuition of eight incoming students at his alma mater, Kent State University, according to reports from The Associated Press on Monday.
The Ohio school announced that The Steve & Marjorie Harvey Foundation will provide each student $23,000 per year. The only contingencies for this deal is that the students will have to maintain a 2.5 grade point average in order for their scholarships to be renewed each semester.
The donation was made in memory of Devin Moore, a Kent State student from Cleveland who died in 2017 while playing basketball at a university center. The foundation also reportedly committed $10,000 to Kent State’s Men Empowerment Network.
These generous scholarships to students about to enter college come during constant debates regarding the rising costs of university in the United States. Several of the contenders for the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination have outlined plans to either reduce college costs or make public schools entirely free.
