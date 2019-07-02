A Lil Positivity: Steve Harvey Commits To Covering Tuition For 8 Students At His Alma Mater

Steve Harvey To Cover Tuition For 8 Students At Kent State University

Steve Harvey is giving back to the youth who are following in his footsteps–at least as far as their choice in college is concerned.

The talk show host is going to cover the tuition of eight incoming students at his alma mater, Kent State University, according to reports from The Associated Press on Monday.

The Ohio school announced that The Steve & Marjorie Harvey Foundation will provide each student $23,000 per year. The only contingencies for this deal is that the students will have to maintain a 2.5 grade point average in order for their scholarships to be renewed each semester.