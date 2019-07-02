Seriously?! Uber Driver Pulls Out Sex Toy On Cops Who Feared He Was Reaching For A Gun

Uber Driver Pulls Out Sex Toy On Cops Who Assume It’s A Gun

One Uber driver ended up being wrestled to the ground by police officers who thought he was trying to grab a gun–only to find out that what he was actually reaching for was a sex toy.

48-year-old Eliot Buenano-Andrade was arrested in Monroe, Connecticut last Tuesday after allegedly being caught masturbating in his car. Police noticed the windows of his parked BMW were steamed up and spotted an open case of beer in his passenger seat, according to reports from the Connecticut Post.

When he was asked to recite the alphabet, Buenano-Andrade replied beginning with “D” and ending with “K”, cops said–you get where they’re going with that, right?

And after an officer asked him to get out of his car, the taxi driver allegedly began reaching into his pants for something. Cops feared that he was going to pull out a gun and ended up wrestling him to the ground.

But, as it turns out, Buenano-Andrade shouted that he was grabbing a sex toy–and that is indeed what he pulled out of his pants.

The West Haven, Connecticut driver was charged with interfering with police and driving under the influence. He told cops he worked for ride-sharing company Uber, though the company has not publicly responded to this situation yet.