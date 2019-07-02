Aziz Ansari Returns To Netflix With Comedy Special ‘Aziz Ansari: Right Now’ [Video]

Aziz Ansari Drops Trailer For Netflix Comedy Special Aziz Ansari: Right Now

Comedian Aziz Ansari has kept a pretty low profile in the TV world ever since he was accused of sexual misconduct back in January of last year.

Well now, it seems Aziz is ready to return to the small screen with his Netflix comedy special Aziz Ansari: Right Now. He made the announcement on Twitter along with a clip of the upcoming special.

New standup special Aziz Ansari: Right Now. Directed by Spike Jonze. Out July 9th on @netflix. (cc: @netflixisajoke) pic.twitter.com/oJBXdbiA1b — Aziz Ansari (@azizansari) July 1, 2019

Aziz’s last special on Netflix was Aziz Ansari: Live at Madison Square Garden, which was released on March 6, 2015. He also released his show Master of None on the platform, which aired for two seasons up until 2017.

In January 2018, an anonymous woman accused Ansari of sexual assault during a date. She said she was repeatedly pressured to have sex and ultimately “felt violated” by his actions. Aziz responded to the accusations saying he thought their encounter was “consensual,” but he received a call from the women the next day and she explained that “she felt uncomfortable.”

“I took her words to heart and responded privately after taking the time to process what she had said,” Aziz explained.

“I continue to support the movement that is happening in our culture,” he continued, referring to the #MeToo movement. “It is necessary and long overdue.”

Since last August, Aziz has been touring internationally, and according to The Guardian, he has addressed the allegations against him and the #MeToo movement during his set.

It would be surprising if he didn’t continue the talk in his upcoming special. You can check out Aziz Ansari: Right Now when it hits Netflix on July 9.