Well, Damn! Sherri Shepherd DRAGS Her ‘Sorry’, Unlikable Ex-Husband — She Only Married For Sex

Sherri Shepherd Goes In On Ex-Husband

Miss Sherri Shepherd is a veteran in the comedy world and she does not hold back! Folks are used to seeing Sherri dish her opinion in a comedic fashion, but when she visited DL Hughley’s podcast recently, she went OFF on her ex-husband Lamar Sally.

DL Hughley, who called her ex ‘sorry’ said he never liked him out the gate. Sherri revealed that NONE of her celebrity friends including Whoopi Goldberg, Barbra Walters, etc were feeling him and skipped out on her wedding.

“I was in New York doing The View and I was lonely. That’s what it was,” she said. “You can’t do stuff out of fear and being lonely. All of the women of The View were amazing, but they had lives. Whoopi would go home and eat her brownies; she was gone for the night. Then Elizabeth Hasselbeck had her family and Joy [Behar] had hers, so I was out there by myself. I didn’t have custody of Jeffrey [her son]. I’m fighting for custody of Jeffrey, and Niecy Nash introduced me to this person.”

Sherri, who was married from 2011-2014, says she was celibate at the time she met Sally and sex was her deciding factor to marry him.

