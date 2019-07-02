R.I.P. Los Angeles Angels Pitcher Tyler Skaggs Found Dead At 27

Tyler Skaggs Dies

There’s sad news to report about a professional baseball player. Tyler Skaggs, 27, was found dead Monday at a North Texas hotel while his team the Los Angeles Angels came in town for a series against the Texas Rangers.

CBS DFW reports that officers found the pitcher unresponsive at the Hilton hotel at 1400 Plaza Place and he was pronounced dead at the scene. No foul play is suspected.

“It is with great sorrow that we report Tyler Skaggs passed away earlier today in Texas,” the Angels posted in a statement. “Tyler has, and always will be, an important part of the Angels family. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Carli and his entire family during this devastating time.”

Angels statement on the passing of Tyler Skaggs. pic.twitter.com/6XA2Vu1uWV — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) July 1, 2019

The Angels and Rangers game scheduled for Monday night was postponed due to Skagg’s sudden death.

We’re sending condolences to the friends, family, and teammates of Tyler Skaggs.