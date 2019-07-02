Eddie Murphy, Seth Rogen & More Appear In The Season 11 Trailer For ‘Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee’ [Video]

Netflix Just Dropped A New Trailer For Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee

Netflix is getting ready to unleash some brand new episodes of Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee, but first, they dropped a trailer to give us all a sneak peak of what to expect.

In season 11, we get to see Jerry Seinfeld spend the day with fellow comedians Eddie Murphy, Seth Rogen, Melissa Villaseñor, Ricky Gervais, Jamie Foxx, and many more. Peep the trailer down below to get your feet wet before the episodes become available on Netflix on July 19.