Congratulations! OITNB’s Danielle Brooks Announces She’s 5-Months Pregnant

Danielle Brooks Announces Pregnancy

An “Orange Is The New Black” star is showing off her burgeoning baby bump. Danielle Brooks who plays “Taystee” on the Netflix series is expecting her first child. The actress announced the news via Instagram in a post sponsored by Clear Blue pregnancy tests.

“So elated to finally share this news with you all. I’m happily pregnant!”

She later added that she’s 20 weeks along.

In case you’re curious, Danielle’s been booed for quite some time with a (FINE) mystery man who’s presumably her child’s father.

What a handsome couple, congrats Danielle!