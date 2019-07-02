Jesus Take The Wheel: Former Cowboys QB Anthony Wright Shot Multiple Times Arguing With Girlfriend’s Ex

Ex-Cowboys QB Anthony Wright Shot Multiple Times

To quote Martin Lawrence‘s legendary stand-up comedy special You So Crazy, people are “craaaaazy…deraaaanged”.

Police in Concord, North Carolina believe that former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Anthony Wright was shot multiple times by his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend.

According to DailyMail, the 43-year-old got into a confrontation with William Moses Hooker Jr when Hooker dropped off his daughter at her mother’s home. Hooker apparently shot Wright several times in front of the young girl. Wright was taken to the hospital for surgery where he is listed in stable condition.

Police have issued a warrant for Wright’s arrest charging him with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

