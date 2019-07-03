“Life After Lockup” Exclusive: Lamar Is Ready To End Family Time To Go Kick It With The Homies But The Kids Ain’t Havin’ It! [VIDEO]

Lamar Has Only Been A Free Man For 2 Days And He’s Already Ticking Off His Family

A new episode of “Life After Lockup” is still a few days away but we’ve got an exclusive clip for your viewing pleasure. In this clip, Lamar’s family finds out he has plans to go out with his brother and cousins on the second day of his release and they are not happy that he didn’t tell them he made these plans. They feel abandoned and let him know!

Watch it below:

Here’s what else you can expect from the episode:

Megan reveals her secret. Lizzie stuns Scott with surprising allegations. Clint’s mom lays down the law. Lamar makes a hard choice. Marcelino flips when Brittany meets felon friend.

LOVE AFTER LOCKUP: LIFE AFTER LOCKUP – “SECOND CHANCES” – Airs Friday, July 5th at 9/8C on WE tv