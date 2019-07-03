Bad & Blerdy: Meet Nicole Nichelle, The Delicious Cosplay Bae Who Brought The ‘Captain Acrylica’ Meme To Life With Chris Evans

#BlackGirlMagic

Nicole Nichelle Recreates ‘Captain Acrylica’ Meme With Chris Evans & Raises Money For Charity

Everyone has seen those sassy Avengers memes featuring Captain America and his little friends with bright acrylic nails and silk bonnets. Well, now we know there’s at least one pretty face behind them! Nicole Nichelle is the bad and blerdy woman who contributed to blowing up the ‘Captain Acrylica’ memes on Black Twitter.

Nicole Nichelle doesn’t take credit for starting the meme (it was originally found uncredited on tumblr) but her own edits kept the joke blazing throughout people’s timelines and beyond. Nicole was so committed to the acrylic cause, she actually brought it to life with Chris Evans at ACE Comic Con in Seattle.

Miss Nicole is not only naturally FINER than frog hair, but she’s a philanthropist. She’s using her meme making talents to bring awareness to help raise funds that directly benefit LGBTQIA+ communities with the Stone Wall Community Foundation.

BEHOLD the #CaptainAcrylica Challenge! The first 40 people who make a minimum donation of $25 or more directly to the Stonewall Foundation will recieve… ⬇️ Link: https://t.co/pnEyu3NQJr #PrideMonth pic.twitter.com/yJtvPiLg0x — Nicole ➡️ ACE COMIC CON 🌌🖖🏾🚀 (@alamanecer) June 7, 2019

How positive, right?!

