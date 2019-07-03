Yikes! Disgruntled #BlackInkCHI Client Confronts Van Over Infected Tattoo [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
#BlackInkCHI Van’s Clients Returns Over Infected Tattoo
Having a client return to you with an infected tattoo has to be a tattoo artist’s WORST nightmare. Van faced off last night with a client who showed evidence of being hospitalized after he tattooed him. Ryan was there to mediate the conversation, which actually didn’t go as bad as it could’ve gone.
Do YOU think Van or his client was responsible after seeing photos of the infected tattoo?
