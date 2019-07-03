Disney Revealed Another Mane-Snatching NalaYoncé Poster & Stirred Up Pride Rock Pandemonium

- By Bossip Staff
Disney Reveals Another Twitter-Shattering Beyoncé poster

We’re only two weeks away from “The Lion King” snatching all known edges and were blessed with yet another mane-snatching NalaYoncé poster that elevated the hype to impossible heights while sending the whole entire BeyHive into a starry-eyed TIZZY.

Peep the hilarious hysteria over NalaYoncé’s new “Lion King” poster on the flip.

    “The Lion King” looks amazing.

