Revenge Recordings: Dreamville Releases Documentary Depicting The Creation Of #ROTD3 Album At Treesound Studios

Dreamville Releases Documentary About Making Of #ROTD3

J. Cole and his Dreamville collective are preparing to drop their new album Revenge Of The Dreamers 3 this Friday July 5.

But before we get the music, we get an epic documentary that takes us inside of Treesound Studios in Atlanta to get a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the album and all the hi-jinks that occurred during the most talked about studio session in rap history.

Press play below to peep.

Are you hype to hear #ROTD3 in a few days?