Ebro In The Morning: 76ers Owner Michael Rubin Explains His Relationship With Meek Mill And Talks NBA Free Agency [Video]

Michael Rubin Interview On Ebro In The Morning

The owner of the Philadelphia 76ers, Michael Rubin, recently sat down with Hot 97’s Ebro In The Morning to talk about how his friendship with Meek Mill came to be.

Rubin also addressed his desire to see major changes in the criminal justice system.

After the heavy stuff, Ebro gets Michael’s reaction to the craziness that has been NBA free agency.

