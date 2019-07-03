The Cosign: Trina Reacts To Songs From New School Southern Rappers DaBaby, City Girls, And More [Video]

Trina Gives Her Stamp Of Approval To Some Of The New Southern Rappers

Trina stopped by Genius to share her thoughts on the fresh faces of Southern rap for the latest episode of ‘The Cosign.’

The Miami rap legend listens to songs and watches music videos from some new school rappers, including NLE Choppa, DaBaby, and City Girls. Which of the up-and-coming acts will she bless with her stamp of approval? Peep the video down below to see how Trina gets down to the wave of new music.