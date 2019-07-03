What In The Virginia Politician? Man Facing Life Sentence Wears Blackface To Court & Compares Himself To Black Men

Mark Char Wears Blackface To His Court Sentencing, Comparing Himself To Black Men

A Hawaiian guy was facing his sentence for a violent crime and thought it would be a good idea to compare himself to Black people….by wearing blackface.

According to Hawaii News Now, Mark Char was found guilty of assault and attempted murder following a triple stabbing on the H-1 Freeway in 2016. He was accused of stabbing the victims after a road rage confrontation, although he testified during the trail that he acted in self-defense. One of the victims was stabbed five times and was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

On Monday, when Char faced his sentencing, he was wheeled into the courtroom wearing typical orange inmate fatigues, however, his head had been intentionally blackened. A law enforcement source explained that Char is believed to have used a black-colored permanent marker to pull off his blackface look. As the court proceeding went on, Char lashed out, taking aim at both the judge and his lawyer in a nearly three-minute long speech.

Char described the court-appointed attorney as “incompetent” and he claimed that he didn’t have a fair trial in Judge Todd Eddins’ “kangaroo” court:

“Now this kangaroo court is trying to give me a life sentence for me trying to protect and defend myself against the attack from three guys ― in essence, treating me like a Black man,” Char said. “So today, I’m going to be a Black man.”

Char, who obviously isn’t Black, received condemnation from Judge Eddins.

“This continues a pattern of disruptive behavior designed to undermine the administration of justice,” Eddins said.

Eddins eventually sentenced Char to life in prison with the possibility of parole.