Embrii Or Eryss: Erica Dixon Shares Precious Pic Of One Of Her Twins

Erica Dixon Posts Pic Of One Of Her Twins

Erica Dixon is sharing a sweet pic of one of her baby girls. The reality star/entrepreneur who gave birth to twins Embrii and Eryss in May posted a precious pic of her “oldest twin” smizing for the camera.

“I had just had to share. I was teaching her how to smize with her eyes. This is her sexy look. Lol,” said Erica.

We’re not sure if that’s baby Embrii or baby Eryss—but how cute is Erica’s baby girl?

She also previously revealed her cutie’s faces for Instagram…

and told fans that she finally had her first night out since having the twins.

Looking good Erica!