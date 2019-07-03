Megan Thee (Fashion) Stallion Houston Hottiely Flaunts Thick Thighs In London

Megan Thee Stallion Spotted In London

Our favorite hot girl’s gone international. Megan Thee Stallion is currently in London performing sold-out shows at Xoyo Club…

and in between performances, serving up fashionable LEWKS for her hotties.

Megan who’s traveling with hairstylist @IamJohnathan first posed in a striped Fashion Nova short set…

before slipping into a maxi dress.

Mind you, some Stallion fans think she should update her wardrobe and recently joked that Megan would pour her homegrown baaaaawdy into this strip of denim.

the stuff girls wear wen they single🥵 pic.twitter.com/7L2Rdasbt7 — Ralph Lauren🧼 (@yolocalzoo) July 2, 2019

Being the good sport that she is, Megan reposted the joke and said the fabric looked “cute.”

LOL!

We’re liking the London lewks, Meg.

See more Megan Thee Fashion in London on the flip.