License To Dip: Grace Jones Reportedly Leaves James Bond Set Because She Didn’t Have Enough Lines

Grace Jones Reportedly Quits ‘Bond 25’ Because Her Role Wasn’t Big Enough

Ms. Grace Jones will not be relegated to the background.

According to sources from The Sun, the iconic performer walked off the set of the new James Bond movie, Bond 25, because she didn’t have enough lines.

Jones already has Bond experience thanks to her role as the villain May Day in 1985’s A View To A Kill. The 70-year-old diva was expected to make an epic comeback in the new Bond 25 movie. However, sources say she was not satisfied with her role in the film.

It’s a shame too, considering the crew spent loads of money making sure her stay was comfortable. According to sources, the production secured a luxury residence for Ms. Jones to stay in near Pinewood Studios in Buckingshamshire.

“Of course, she comes with a reputation, so they organized premium accommodation and rolled out the red carpet on set to make her feel welcome,” one source said. “But it turns out Grace was expecting to play a bigger role in the movie and took her brief cameo as a slight. She was out of there quicker than it takes to rustle up a martini.”

Damn.

Grace’s cameo was first rumored back in April and it was expected to involve a scene with Daniel Craig. Ever since the movie started production, things have been pretty hectic. The original director of the movie, Danny Boyle, quit in August 2018 over the direction of the script. Then, earlier this month, outrage erupted on set after Boyle’s replacement, Cary Fukunaga, skipped filming to play on his Playstation, according to sources. This is a rumor he eventually denied, however.

Despite all the chaos, Bond 35 is still scheduled to hit theaters on April 3 of next year.