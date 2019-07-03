WELP: Sherri Shepherd’s Ex-Hubby Claps Back, Calls Her A ‘Bitter’ Bag Stopper And Offers Half-Azzed Prayers

Lamar Sally Responds To Sherri Shepherd’s DL Hughley Show Diss

Sherri Shepherd’s ex-hubby is defending himself in the media today after his character was allegedly dragged for the last time, he hopes. Lamar Sally is clapping back at claims from his ex that he’s “sorry” and calls Sherri out for blocking his television and writing bag. In her DL Hughley show interview, Sherri claimed she only married Sally for sex and detailed why her famous friends never blessed their union.

Here is his statement, courtesy of Madame Noire:

“Over the last five years I have endured you going on numerous talk shows lying about my character,” he said. “You’ve trolled me on social media and dating websites, you’ve stopped me from getting television writing jobs, you use me and LJ in your comedy act where you tell people where we live and what kind of car I drive. I’ve forgiven you because I know of the trauma you suffered in your childhood but enough is enough.” “I will not have you lie that the only reason you married me and brought our son into the world was because you were lonely or horny,” he continued. “We had a good marriage and our son was conceived out of love from both parents. Now subsequently you’ve chosen to abandon him but that’s between you and your God. One day soon he’s going to be able to surf the internet and see all the things you’ve said. Please don’t traumatize him anymore than what you’ve already done. Go back to therapy and work on the real issues that is plaguing you and leave us alone… and stop being so bitter. I’m praying for you.”

Yikes! What are the chances Sherri will respond?! Thoughts?