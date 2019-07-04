BlackGirlMagic Sweet Songbird Halle Bailey To Play Ariel In Live-Action ‘Little Mermaid’

Halle Bailey Playing Ariel In “The Little Mermaid”

A sweet songbird and one half of Beyonce’s protege group has landed a dream role.

Halle Bailey of Chloe X Halle will portray Ariel in Disney’s live-action “Litle Mermaid” remake. The 19-year-old songstress confirmed the news herself on Instagram with a picture of a melanated mermaid in all her glory.

Melissa McCarthy will play Ursula alongside, Jacob Tremblay and Awkwafina. The film is produced by John DeLuca, Marc Platt and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Director Rob Marshall released a statement on Halle landing the role and he couldn’t be happier, even if rancid racists are questioning the casting.

“After an extensive search, it was abundantly clear that Halle possesses that rare combination of spirit, heart, youth, innocence and substance — plus a glorious singing voice — all intrinsic qualities necessary to play this iconic role,” said Marshall.

The news caused a bit of confusion, however, fans at first thought Halle BERRY would be playing the iconic character. Halle has since congratulated her namesake on the role.

In case you needed a reminder… Halles get it DONE. Congratulations @chloexhalle on this amazing opportunity, we can’t wait to see what you do! #TheLittleMermaid #HalleBailey pic.twitter.com/z0Rik2nxRe — Halle Berry (@halleberry) July 3, 2019

this means the world. happy to share names with you 😭😭 love you lots https://t.co/Wzkj8Mgsze — chloe x halle (@chloexhalle) July 3, 2019

Congrats Halle! She’s gonna KILL it!

