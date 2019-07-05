Exclusive: Queen Naija Talks To BOSSIP About Plans To Marry Clarence And When To Expect Her New Album

Queen Naija stopped by to talk to BOSSIP exclusively about her future near and far. The YouTube sensation, who arrived deep with her own team, says she typically needs security when she’s out and about, especially with her kiddies. Her social media following has grown into the millions in the past two years and now it’s time to tighten up.

However, the popularity doesn’t stop Queen from sharing details about her relationship. In the next five years or so, Queen says she plans to marry her boo Clarence, but until then she wants them to grow closer and grow their individual careers. Also, we can expect an album from the Billboard charter soon, but when?

